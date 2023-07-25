A Red Dragon, (globalist), Hidden Within the Veil of Wisdom, Truth, Morality and Virtue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/07/a-red-dragon-globalist-hidden-within.html
Is the Devil Whispering into your ear pretending to be the voice of the Holy Spirit, the Wisdom from Almighty God? Is saying you are a captive.
Jesus died on the cross to pay for our sins. The punishment for sin is death. His pure blood cleanses all of sin. Wipes the tally of crimes against us CLEAN. WE ARE FREE NO ONE CAN ACCUSE US OF SIN AND HOLD US CAPTIVE ANY LONGER. WE ARE freeMEN. God fills us with the spirit of TRUTH. ALL TRUTH MUST COME FROM GOD'S SPIRIT WITHIN US OR IT IS STILL A LIE.
We will all heal this country very quickly just by telling the truth. our Authority is the Constitution Article 1 Section 10. Behind that is the Bible. The truth will Heal a lot of people at one time.
***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.