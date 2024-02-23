BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔍 📈 Decoding Insulin Spikes: Understanding Food's Impact 🍽️
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 02/23/2024

🤔 Ever wondered how certain foods affect your body? 🥦

🍎 Certain foods can trigger insulin spikes, influencing our behavior, cognition, and glucose storage in fat cells. 📈

👩 🤝 Let’s discover with Dr. Amy Lee about how to manage spikes and optimize health with targeted nutrition and macronutrients. 🥦

🎙️http://bit.ly/48hxi4z

❤️ She explains by focusing on specific foods and macronutrients, we can prevent spikes and promote better health. 🍎

🥗 It's like a continuous education tool, revealing insights at the cellular level.

🧬 ⚡️Dive into the science behind food and insulin with us by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🚀

Keywords
holistic wellnessobesity and diabetesmedical nutrition therapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy