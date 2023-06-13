Fasting For Survival Lecture by Dr Pradip Jamnadas - HaloHealth

The founder and chairman of The Galen Foundation is a medical graduate of the University College of London, England with post-graduate training at Yale University in Cardiology. He has a successful specialty practice in Orlando, Florida since 1990 and performs interventional procedures and is a consultant cardiologist with a large diversified inpatient and outpatient practice. He has been recognized in Orlando Magazine as Top Doctor in Cardiology for multiple years over the past two decades. He is also a clinical assistant professor of medicine at The Florida State University and University of Central Florida. He is a renowned lecturer and teacher, with a passion for high-tech interventions when called for, yet places greater emphasis on prevention measures.





Disclaimer: The information provided is for general knowledge and is not a substitute for individual medical advice. All viewers should consult their physician before starting any medical program or treatment. Any action you take upon the information that you find within this content is strictly at your own risk.

