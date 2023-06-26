BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 13 - Alien Technology - Sunday, June 25, 2023
Biblical UFO Deceptions
Biblical UFO Deceptions
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • 06/26/2023

In this episode we talk about the advancement of "man's" technology and the possibility that the advancement was facilitated by "aliens".    And we will be reading from scriptures from Psalm 46 (LSV), Jeremiah 29: 11-14


If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:


Contact email: [email protected]


If you would like to donate. Please use this link:


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO


Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?


https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

Keywords
biblealiensufotechnologydemonsrevelationtechwhistleblowerpsalmangelssupernaturaljeremiahencounters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy