ISNEX MEMORIAL & TRIBUTE John L. Petersen
5 views • 3 weeks ago

In the wake of the recent passing of John L. Petersen on August 20, 2025, we at ISNEX pay heartfelt tribute to a true visionary whose forward-thinking legacy continues to inspire us all. As a renowned futurist and founder of The Arlington Institute, John dedicated his life to anticipating wild cards—those high-impact surprises that shape our world—and developing tools for navigating extraordinary change. His work, from authoring best-selling books like “Out of the Blue” to creating the world's first national surprise anticipation center in Singapore, embodied a profound commitment to innovation and hope for the future. In his memory, we encourage everyone to visit his website, johnlpetersen.com, to watch the poignant video testament to his courage, which serves as a fitting memorial capturing his enduring optimism and contributions to futurism.

 

As the creator of both ISNEX & Intellectual Force Fields, it was a pleasure to meet Mr. Petersen and discuss this groundbreaking innovation with him. He showed genuine interest in the potential of Intellectual Force Fields’ technology. As a decorated veteran, electrical engineer, and strategist who advised governments and led non-profits, John was the epitome of a visionary, always pushing boundaries in fields like national security, energy, and media. Sadly, he passed away before witnessing the launch of my “Intellectual Force Fields Enhanced Chair & Ottoman Set,” a product designed to enhance the well-being of the human body—echoing the very principles he championed throughout his illustrious career.

 

As we honor John L. Petersen's memory through this tribute, let's carry forward his spirit by embracing bold ideas and supporting creative endeavors like those at ISNEX. In addition to producing music that resonates deeply, we're excited to blend technology and artistry in ways that fuel imagination, much like John's lifelong mission. We invite you to join the ISNEX family by searching for @ISNEXISNEX on X, Rumble, Brighteon, or YouTube, and hitting follow or subscribe to stay connected. Your support not only keeps our rhythm going but also perpetuates the innovative legacy of visionaries like John—thank you for being part of this journey.

