China a STOCK PUPPET?! | Exposing the Global Power Struggle





Discover how China has been used as a tool in a global strategy for power and control. This episode reveals the covert operations behind industrial expansion, market infiltration, and financial dominance driven by globalist interests. Learn how China's role extends into the U.S. election process and global trade wars, provoking outrage among military and political leaders. Stay informed and connected through these crucial revelations.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/









CALL TO ACTION!

Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/



