BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is The Legal Ownership Modal Outdated
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 8 months ago

There are two modes of ownership, they are far more closely related that people seem to realize. The private and public ownership models are not at opposite ends of the spectrum. Neither exists without the other. The differences are mere ones of degree, not quality. Public ownership is ownership by the state, though some think of it as ownership by the people. But that is just the issue. There is no public and no state, there are only individuals, and, in the end, it is individuals who operate our public institutions and make the decisions. On the other hand, no one has absolute power and so all ownership is to some degree, licenced by the state and operates by the grace of the state. Private ownership is just a model that reduces the oversight of the state. Public ownership is a form of ownership where the individual has less personal power. But neither exists without some element of the other. These two models are, however, both subjected to the law. It is the law that assigns ownership. The law cannot assign all power to an individual, nor can it give power to everyone equally, this is why public and private ownership are under the law and neither exists in anything resembling a pure state. The question is, has this model reached its limit of usefulness.  

Keywords
legalownershipoutdated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy