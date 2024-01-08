Feminist protesters hold masked rally in Spain

RT





Jan 8, 2024





A group of feminist activists held a demonstration wearing white dresses and masks outside the Spanish Ministry of Equality building in Madrid.





The protesters condemned violence against women, claiming that 100 women were killed in Spain in 2023 due to their gender, but the Spanish government only reported 55 murders in its official reports.





