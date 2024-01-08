Create New Account
Feminist protesters hold masked rally in Spain
RT


Jan 8, 2024


A group of feminist activists held a demonstration wearing white dresses and masks outside the Spanish Ministry of Equality building in Madrid.


The protesters condemned violence against women, claiming that 100 women were killed in Spain in 2023 due to their gender, but the Spanish government only reported 55 murders in its official reports.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45s33o-feminist-protesters-hold-masked-rally-in-spain.html

