Virtual Metta Retreat (1 of 10) What Is This Thing Called Loving-Kindness
4 views • 04/07/2024

29,824 views Premiered Dec 22, 2020 Virtual Metta Retreat: Dhamma Talks

Talk 1 (of 10) in the 10-day Virtual Retreat given by Ajahn Sona at Birken Forest Monastery, December 2020. | Ajahn Sona podcast: https://anchor.fm/ajahn-sona/episodes...


To support more virtual Dhamma from Birken Monastery, visit: https://birken.ca/support/


Please join Ajahn Sona's live every Sunday at 9 am PST on YouTube. His 70th birthday is April 5th, 2024 so he'll be in Arizona for that and the time may be altered. Join as Ajahn Sona answers Dhamma questions from listeners around the world. Questions may be submitted during the live chat (opens ~8:00am day of stream) or in advance, here: https://bit.ly/LivestreamQnA


Ajahn Sona Podcast:

Apple - http://bit.ly/AppleAjSona

Spotify - http://bit.ly/SpotifyAjSona

Podbean - http://bit.ly/PodbeanAjSona


Question & Answer Archive

https://birken.ca/qaa/qaa.php

buddhismreptiliansdelusionvisionsajahn sona
