Cat Has Been Invading House Via Unknown Route l Animal in Crisis 403

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 29, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
This man was living peacefully in a 14th floor apartment... but then one day, a stranger cat broke in and settled down. That was 3 years ago and he still won't let the informant near him! The cat is moving on a dangerous roof as he was unable to go down on the ground. Watch the rescue and how he become friends with the informant.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #cat #kitten #rescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko1LwnR8v6c