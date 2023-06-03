Babylon is fallen: pope Francis says pedophiles are 'children of God'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



In Matthew 18:6, Christ says the following about hurting children: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.



Yet, in two separate articles, pope Francis, the man of sin in Rome, the wicked one, the son of perdition, who is also antichrist goes against Christ’s words in Matthew 18:6 about hurting children with his defense of pedophiles and homosexuals, which make up the great majority of the Vatican’s clerics.



Yet, this evil man, the pope, is called ‘holy father’ by his deceived followers in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.



It is hard to image how pedophiles who hurt children, which goes against Christ’s words in Matthew 18:6, can go to heaven, which will be filled with children in the kingdom of God in New Jerusalem.



Pope Francis is the same crazed man who says that Muslims are brothers to Christians even though Muslims reject Jesus Christ as their Lord, as the Son of God and as the Messiah, which makes them antichrists, just like the pope. Islamists kill Christians in great numbers especially since 2013, the same year that pope Francis became pope on March 13, 2013: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks



Dear Catholics, how much more will you tolerate the evil words and statements of your pope!



