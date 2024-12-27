© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken Smythe from quaintonbaptistchapel.org uses a mixture of life experiences, hymns, and Scripture readings to explore the incomprehensible goal, destination, and purpose of Jesus' ministry. Ken takes us from Jesus' Humble Beginnings to become the King of Kings.