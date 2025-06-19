Drink Along w #beerandgear 169 : Huss Brewing Juicy Juicy IPA 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6.3 for the ABV, 27 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye was a pretty orange/yellow 8.
per their page "Bursting with candied pineapple, sweet orange, stone fruit and melon with a smooth mouthfeel and lingering bitterness. Adding cryo hop gives a true “pop” to the aroma and flavor"
The El Dorado and Amarillo really work nicely in this brew.
An easy 5 my friends.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
