Agenda47: Using Impoundment to Cut Waste, Stop Inflation, and Crush the Deep State
I will use the president’s long-recognized Impoundment Power to squeeze the bloated federal bureaucracy for massive savings. This will be in the form of tax reductions for you. This will help quickly to stop inflation and slash the deficit.
https://rumble.com/v2vbigt-agenda47-using-impoundment-to-cut-waste-stop-inflation-and-crush-the-deep-s.html