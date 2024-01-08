I am worn out at the efforts and attempts to try to do this recording. I am looking at this after uploading and the audio seem fine but the footage is not showing as in the recording. I will leave it as it is.

Trying to keep up with the tribulation saints is not for the faint hearted. Unless a person is experiencing what it is to stand in and for Christ and oppose the devil, it is hard for such persons to keep up with tribulation saints. Which is why you do not see the saints popular at any time when the devil is attacking faith, most who claim to serve God has always been in rebellion with a form of godliness trying to fit in with the world.





The last time the devil felt he met his match apart from Christ was when the disciples choose to be martyred in continuing to preach and teach Christ as the only way to salvation and the kingdom of God, since then he has joined the Church. Religious leaders no longer do this for the most part as it will bring persecution on the whole church.





Another gospel is what the church is familiar with and that is what forms the devils one world religion as it is incorporating the world and slowly criminalizing truth and righteousness.