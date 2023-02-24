© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AT24C02D-XHM-T is an EEPROM memory chip. In the process of repairing the hash board, technicians need to use the editor to properly save the code in this chip to ensure that the hash board can run normally after the repair is over.ATH91702DMCN8170QC / ATH91902DHCN / ATH91502DMCN / ATH93602DHCN19361AK / ATH93702DMCN1937 / AT24C02D-XHM-T chips are universal and can be replaced with each other.
