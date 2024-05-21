BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Micro-Robots/Nano-Robots/Cyborgization of Humanity Found in Most Blood
Micro-Robots/Nano-Robots/Cyborgization of Humanity Found in Most Blood. Dr. Ana Mihalcea finding soft Nano-Robots in the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. They contain several elements including certain RF conductive metals (for external control), such as Graphene Hydroxide which empowers these soft robotics in the blood to move around in the body.

They also contain certain polymers, hydrogels etc. mainly for the tracking and tracing of every single person on the planet. Try to detox from these elements before they multiply to much... or cause blood clots, heart attacks, strokes or turbo cancers.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea has some of the best procedures for cleansing the body. Here is her website: https://ammedicalmd.com/about-dr-ana/

worldwidemicro-robotsnano-robotscyborgization of humanityfound in most bloodfor trackingfor tracingfor culling humanityit is worse than holocaustmany time overkilled millions of people
