Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 5-6
▪️Russian troops have launched a series of strikes on military facilities in Ukraine.
One of the targets was Starokostyantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region. There was a strong fire at the detonation spot.
▪️Also, hypersonic missiles Kinzhal hit targets in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.
A tank range and the AFU operational support regiment dislocation were reportedly hit.
▪️In the Svatove sector, after a long assault, Russian troops took full control of Novoselivs'ke.
At the moment, there are battles in order to expand the control zone around the destroyed village.
▪️The AFU continue to shell the frontline territories of Donetsk agglomeration.
The use of cluster munitions by AFU has been recorded. As a result of the strikes, two people were killed and 14 others were wounded.
▪️In Orikhiv sector of the front, the situation remains stably difficult: the enemy continues to attack Robotyne.
During the repulse of the new offensive attempts, several armored vehicles were destroyed by Russian artillery.
▪️Russian forces launched several strikes at the enemy concentration areas in Zaporizhzhia region.
Armament depots were destroyed, and hangars with AFU aircraft equipment at the Zaporizhzhia airfield were hit.
▪️In Kherson direction, AFU continues attempts to increase the grouping in Antonovskiy Island.
Russian troops are firing at the landing forces and AFU positions, trying to restrain the enemy's actions.