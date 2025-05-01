BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Innerstanding The Yoniverse with Marja West!
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
4 views • 4 months ago

Welcome to The Renaissance of The Yoniverse, where you are invited to be an active co-creator in this reality in helping usher in the era of Heart-Based Humanity! This was an epic, matured discussion with Marja, who I know fairly well, as she's such a great friend & mentor in my life. I know I only had to prepare a few questions for this, but even then we didn't get to them all, which is fine, and will be reserved for future guests in this series. The messages & energy flowed beautifully in the right directions in this conversation as she predicted, haha..

This series of Conscious Conversations with women for all audiences was inspired by Marja actually, since she's had her series of conversations with men and another with women.. I remember discussing my desires to do such at her place a few years ago, where she helped me craft this title I'm using for it as mentioned in the beginning: Renaissance of The Yoniverse.. I wanted to have a play on her title of a great video she did before titled Transurfing The Yoniverse, which was the first time I heard that term, so I was intrigued & rather hooked, haha.. The that's the premise of this discussion with plenty of truth nuggets and conscious perspectives riddled throughout out this 3 hour transcendent transmission


She's been rocking it this year, as in many others in the past on her fully loaded platforms:

All her information in one cool place: https://linktr.ee/MarjaWest

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7YSbnSrIpI6b/

https://odysee.com/@lovetruthbeauty:0


her website is:

https://www.lovetruthandbeauty.com/

she's also a part of a great network of researchers and truth speakers, such as myself & many guests I've had on in the past!

https://onegreatworknetwork.com


https://taplink.cc/derekbartolacelli


PEACE


motherwomanfemalefeminineyonimarja westyoniverseconversations with women
