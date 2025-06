BUNDY STANDOFF SHOCKINGLY REVISITED!

THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IS NOW TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL. THERE'S A WAR ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR THEIR VERY SURVIVAL! POLITICIANS ADMIT THEY'VE SOLD OUT TO THE SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS HERE IN AMERICA WILL BE COMING AFTER YOU AND I WHEN THE STOCK MARKET COLLAPSES. FEW PEOPLE KNOW 1,000'S OF TERRORISTS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR MARCHING ORDERS TO WIPE OUT AMERICANS. THANK GOD AMERICANS HAVE GUNS. THE CORRUPT LEGAL SYSYEM NOW PROTECTS THESE ILLEGALS AGAINST AMERICANS. SHOCKING! 1,000'S OF AMERICANS ARE LIVING IN THE STREETS WHILE THESE ILLEGALS ARE HANDED THE KEYS TO AMERICA. SICKENING AMERICANS ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT BEING ENTERTAINED RATHER THAN SEE THEIR DEMISE COULD HAPPEN AT ANY MOMENT. WHEN ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE THEY ONLY HAVE THEMSELVES TO BLAME. YOU BETTER WAKEUP OR YOU COULD BE THE NET VICTUM...WAKEUP!