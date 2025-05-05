© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel plans full 'CONQUEST' of Gaza — AP (Associated Press)
Two Israeli officials say the goal is total takeover, with remaining Gazans to be pushed south 'for their protection' — as rights groups accuse Israel of starving the strip.
Details of Israel’s Gaza op expansion UNVEILED
The plan rolled out by the Jewish state’s security cabinet stipulates:
🔻Capturing the Gaza Strip and holding its territory.
🔻Relocating Gaza's population to the south of the enclave.
🔻Launching “powerful strikes” on supposed Hamas targets, including infrastructure and command posts.
🔻Preventing Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid.
Israel WILL NOT retreat from Gaza, even for hostage deal – Finance Minister Smotrich declares after saying hostages 'not most important'.
Vows to 'stop being afraid of the word 'occupation'
Israel GREENLIGHTS expanded Gaza incursion — Reuters
Earlier reports suggest IDF likely eyes capturing the entire Strip, calling up soldiers from reserve
The main offensive won't be launched until after Trump finishes Middle East visit
Adding:
Hamas EXECUTES food looters as starvation deepens
The executions followed armed gangs robbing food banks in the strip, exacerbating the ongoing food shortage, according to Reuters
Hamas officials also claimed some of the looters were working with Israel.