BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UN's Francesca Albanese facing huge backlash from Israeli lobby
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 4 weeks ago

UN's Francesca Albanese facing huge backlash from Israeli lobby (she is sanctioned by US for doing her job at the UN)

For describing Hamas as 'political force that won the most democratic election'

'Hamas put together a system of schools, public facilities, hospitals'

'Whether we like it or not' 

Footage from UN Watch

Adding: 

🚨🇵🇸 GAZA CRISIS: KEY UPDATES

⚡️ Israeli Forces Storm Nablus, West Bank

Palestinian media reports Israeli troops raided Nablus, arresting multiple locals in a major West Bank operation.

⚡️ 6 Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Including 4 Children

Gaza ambulance crews confirm a family wiped out in an Israeli strike on a home in Bureij refugee camp.

⚡️ Homes Destroyed in Gaza’s Zeitoun District

Israeli forces demolished multiple buildings south of Gaza City as bombardment intensifies.

⚡️ UN Warns: Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms

The UN issues another urgent warning—Gaza’s crisis will spiral unless aid enters fast, freely, and without restrictions.

⚡️ Hamas Demands Global Resistance

Hamas calls for worldwide escalation against Israeli aggression and US backing, condemning international silence.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy