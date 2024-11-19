Acne - I was afflicted - this is my advice to my younger self or anyone who can be helped by solid useful advice.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I did all the wrong things going through puberty having aweful and I mean AWEFUL ACNE. It sucked, it messed up my self esteem, life was miserable with it and looking back, I think I can help others who are suffering, to over come it.
What is acne?
Acne (acne vulgaris, common acne) is a condition of the hair follicles of the face, chest, and back that affects almost all teenagers during puberty. It is not caused by bacteria, although bacteria play a role in its development.
I will explain what is really going on, simple chemical free treatments that work and a strategy to reduce the outbreak of ACNE from now on for everybody.