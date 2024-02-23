BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The trailer just dropped for The Real RFK Jr new movie 👀
02/23/2024

One man against the world.… Bobby’s spent decades defending families and children against bloated government corruption, endless corporate greed, and a hopelessly captured media.


Often labeled a conspiracy theorist, an anti-vax and environmental lawyer and activist, it begs the question: Are the rumors true?


Welcome to an unprecedented cinematic journey into the life of one of America's most intriguing figures, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 🍿


This is your invitation to witness a narrative untainted by media bias, a story of resilience, conviction, and the search for truth in a sea of misinformation.


Imagine peeking behind the curtains, seeing the forces and events that shaped the man at the forefront of American debate.


This February, We’re Offering Free Entry To This Landmark Documentary - because we believe some stories need to be seen to be believed.


Are you ready to witness the real story of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?


https://therealrfkjrmovie.com/trailer1/


rfk jr new movie presidential run
