To "Hate" Your Life......Does NOT Mean To Take Your Life
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
57 followers
0
20 views • 04/01/2024

Jesus died for the truth and so did his followers. But they died at the hands of a godless system for their faith and love, BUT they didn't choose to take their own lives.  Jesus calls on us to lay down our lives, but this doesn't mean taking our lives. It means giving them in loving service to God and others. When we do this, we will experience the kind of abundant life that God want us to have.

Keywords
deathgodjesussuicidelife
