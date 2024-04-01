To "Hate" Your Life......Does NOT Mean To Take Your Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus died for the truth and so did his followers. But they died at the hands of a godless system for their faith and love, BUT they didn't choose to take their own lives. Jesus calls on us to lay down our lives, but this doesn't mean taking our lives. It means giving them in loving service to God and others. When we do this, we will experience the kind of abundant life that God want us to have.