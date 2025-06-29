© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RUSSIA IS NOW SETTING THE RULES – AND THE WEST IS IN SHOCK
SERGEY LAVROV AT THE PRIMASCHKOW - READINGS
What Sergey Lavrov said at the Primashkov readings was not a diplomatic speech, but an ice-cold all-round strike against the USA, NATO and the whole of Europe. Berlin is exposed, Brussels is exposed - and Lavrov's message is clear: anyone who doesn't listen now will be cut off tomorrow.
This video shows the whole truth - uncensored and unvarnished.
#subvertedHistory