Bank Collapse Halt Order: Pedo Hitler Has Spoken!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
496 views • 05/04/2023

Another bank bites the dust, but don’t worry, JP Morgan and the central banks are here to help. Some of the pedo patsies set up to fake the fall for some minor fun-in-the-sun on Epstein’s Island. And, all the reasons why you shouldn’t cut off your nuts. 


***** Sources for this video *****

Get your Monerotopia virtual ticket at a 20% discount with (Code: TCV) at: https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/


Intro vid: Burden - F Biden 2 (OFFICIAL VIDEO): https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=423147652701729

https://fb.watch/khd-hJKc8I/


Another one bites the dust! First Republic is the second-largest bank by assets to fail in U.S. history: 

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/01/business/first-republic-stock-deposits-sale.html


Joe Biden is asked by a kid the last country he visited and he can’t remember. He was in Ireland last week, which he didn’t remember until a kid told him: https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1651647913804562437


Leadership: Biden Calls On Banks To Stop Collapsing https://t.co/Apg3jz0SuJ 


Joe Biden: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump": https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1651994502557745152


Creep: The Biden Pedo song (Radiohead Parody) | Louder With Crowder;

https://youtu.be/9P8xp9oNwh4 


The Babylon Bee - Leadership: Biden Calls On Banks To Stop Collapsing: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1653081658344587288


New Epstein Clients Exposed:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bidens-cia-chief-goldman-top-lawyer-and-noam-chomsky-knew-met-jeffrey-epstein


Kamala Harris Video: If their ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ charade crashes, we’ll be dealing with this: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31163


