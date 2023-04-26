BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 What hope Australia? Jane Caro, Lisa Jackson Pulver parrot dangerous Covid-19 advice MVI_1148-50merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
106 views • 04/26/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/749a5aff-4657-4e1f-b745-7d6828b4ba93

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

I was not ready to video and post yet, after my beloved pet cat Cadbury died 2-plus weeks ago, but the drivel on the Drum on the ABC last night was too much for me. Jane Caro and Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, especially, made fools of themselves, on the subject of Australia’s official Covid-19 management. I hope that they are sincere, rather than dishonest.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, Jane Caro, and others, including organisations, such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

healthflu vaccinemedicinepneumoniastrokesexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingcovid-reinfectionscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentbivalent covid vaccinebivalent vaccine
