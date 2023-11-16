Israeli Gains And Losses In Gaza City

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continues to advance in Gaza City and its surroundings, despite taking heavy losses as a result of the fierce resistance put forth by the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions.

On November 12, troops from the IDF’s Harel Reserve Brigade captured the al-Karameh area in northern Gaza. The area, which is named after a local hospital, is located right between the city of Beit Hanoun and the Jabalia refugee camp.

On the same day, the IDF announced that the 36th Armored Division, in cooperation with Navy forces, stormed and captured the Gaza port.

The IDF expanded its control within Gaza City on November 13. The Israeli Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit and the 401st Armored Brigade raided Gaza City’s Rantisi Hospital. The IDF alleged that its troops found weapons and information on hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack in the hospital. However, video footage released by the IDF didn’t show much to back these allegations.

On November 14, the IDF made more gains on Gaza’s beach. The 162nd Armor Division, which entered Gaza from the north, completed the capture of the al-Shati camp and linked up with the 36th Armored Division which entered the Strip from the east, reaching the beach.

Also on November 14, troops of the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade captured several Hamas governmental buildings in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Sheikh Ijlin and Rimal.

Among the sites captured by the IDF were the Hamas parliament, its government complex, and the police headquarters. The governor’s house in Gaza, which allegedly housed commanders from Hamas’ military and intelligence, was also captured.

The next day, November 15, The IDF attacked al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city, where thousands of medical workers, patients and refugees are trapped. The Israeli leadership claims that the main military command center of Hamas is located under the hospital. Israeli troops stormed several parts of the hospital, but no hostages or senior Hamas leaders were found. The fate of the civilians trapped there remains unclear.

Israeli troops sustained some serious losses while advancing in Gaza City and its surroundings. On November 11, Hamas military spokesman said that 160 vehicles of the IDF have been damaged or destroyed since the start of ground operations in northern Gaza on October 27. The spokesman reported that 20 more vehicles were hit between November 12 and 13.

In addition, the IDF has lost at least 48 troops in northern Gaza as of November 15. More than 260 others have been reportedly wounded.

Overall,the IDF appears to be on its way to capture the remaining parts of Gaza City. However, Hamas and its allies could counterattack. While Israeli strikes on Gaza have so far killed more than 11,250 people, the vast majority of these casualties were civilians. Palestinian armed factions didn’t sustain many losses and it is safe to assume they maintain much of their military capabilities and infrastructure.

