This is What COULD Happen If Earth’s Magnetic Poles FLIP

Glenn Beck
May 15, 2024
Some are now warning that the Earth’s magnetic poles are about to flip — something that happens every so often. But is there something different about this pole reversal? And is it a cause for concern? Glenn speaks with astrophysicist Hugh Ross, who clears a few things up about how dangerous this would be and when it would really happen. Plus, he discusses whether a massive solar flare would knock out most of the world’s power grids like a massive EMP and why he believes we'll be seeing more northern lights displays throughout the year.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FFFIdD1xf8