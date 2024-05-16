BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is What COULD Happen If Earth’s Magnetic Poles FLIP
High Hopes
High Hopes
317 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 15, 2024


Some are now warning that the Earth’s magnetic poles are about to flip — something that happens every so often. But is there something different about this pole reversal? And is it a cause for concern? Glenn speaks with astrophysicist Hugh Ross, who clears a few things up about how dangerous this would be and when it would really happen. Plus, he discusses whether a massive solar flare would knock out most of the world’s power grids like a massive EMP and why he believes we'll be seeing more northern lights displays throughout the year.


earthastrophysicistsolar flareglenn beckfliphugh rossblackoutmagnetic polespole reversalpower gridsnorthern lightsmassive emp
