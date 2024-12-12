Highlights - UCLA M. Water Polo vs. USC, NCAA Championship (Dec. 8, 2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The win also marked the fifth NCAA Championship for UCLA Head Coach Adam Wright while in charge of the Men's Water Polo team, with all five titles coming against USC. It is Wright's ninth NCAA title overall, as he also won two as a player at UCLA (1999 and 2000), one last year with the women's program (2024), and one more as an assistant coach with the women's team in 2009.