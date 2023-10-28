BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Last Shelter (Epidemic)
shipshard
shipshard
41 views • 10/28/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_i5WaSZKv0o 

The second version of the short film "The Time Lord" https://youtu.be/JmalmnTi5SY 


Course paper. Based on the short film by Grzegorz Jonkaitis "The Ark" (Ark)


The movie "time travel" was shot in two days for a session in 2010. Tests, work with lighting. The main task was to convey the atmosphere of the night and convey the appropriate lighting in the frame.


Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Original and editorial versions of the author's video content for Ship Shard blogs


(video, animation, videography, cinematography, video production, business, films, television, mobilography, art, creativity, photography, director, producer, media, it, creativity, creativity, culture, behind the scenes, content creation, brands, life hack, entertainment)







Collaboration, videography, creatives

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


comedysciencemoviehumanityspacecrazytime travelhumorepidemicvirussecretsdystopiainfectionliteraturearkshortfictionthrillermadnessshort filmfilmingtime machinemental hospitallast refugegrzegorz jonkaitys
