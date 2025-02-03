THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 27: Law Abiding Christians

Paul was a Roman citizen and cherished the laws which granted him the freedom to live, travel and do business as he saw fit. He knew that chaos would ensue and make it difficult for churches to operate if Roman law unraveled.

Therefore, Paul advocated for Christians to accept the fact that nations and governments are ordained by God in order to avoid anarchy. The entire creation is based upon physical laws, spiritual laws, and political laws to govern nations.

Jesus wants us to submit to government as long as it doesn’t violate the Word of God. Likewise, it is the duty of any government to write just laws and hold criminals responsible. Christians need to respect government offices because a benign ruler is not a threat to law abiding citizens.

This was the mindset of Paul in describing government and encouraging compliance to earthly rulers or facing the possibility of ending up with a prison ministry. God does not like anarchy and chaos whereas Satan is a liar, murderer and destroyer of all that is good. In the end, we should not obey the laws of men out of fear, but because our conscience tells us to do so.

