BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 27: Law Abiding Christians
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 7 months ago

Paul was a Roman citizen and cherished the laws which granted him the freedom to live, travel and do business as he saw fit. He knew that chaos would ensue and make it difficult for churches to operate if Roman law unraveled.

Therefore, Paul advocated for Christians to accept the fact that nations and governments are ordained by God in order to avoid anarchy. The entire creation is based upon physical laws, spiritual laws, and political laws to govern nations.

Jesus wants us to submit to government as long as it doesn’t violate the Word of God. Likewise, it is the duty of any government to write just laws and hold criminals responsible. Christians need to respect government offices because a benign ruler is not a threat to law abiding citizens.

This was the mindset of Paul in describing government and encouraging compliance to earthly rulers or facing the possibility of ending up with a prison ministry. God does not like anarchy and chaos whereas Satan is a liar, murderer and destroyer of all that is good. In the end, we should not obey the laws of men out of fear, but because our conscience tells us to do so.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1599.pdf

RLJ-1599 -- MAY 14, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
paul the apostlemoral responsibilityspiritual lawsprison ministrylaw abiding citizenschurch operationssubmission to authoritychristian dutyroman citizenshipfreedom and lawschaos and anarchygovernment ordained by godpolitical governancejust lawsrespect for governmentdivine orderconscience and obediencerole of governmentsatan and chaos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy