Virginia Farver Warns About Cancer-Causing 5G Radiation After the Tragic Loss of Her Son
167 views • 05/29/2023

In 2008, Virginia Farver’s son Rich, was involved in a brain cluster cancer catastrophe while attending San Diego State University. Since then, there have been nine more victims who died of cancer, which Virginia says was kick-started by a dangerous cell tower which was emitting illegal and unsafe radiation. She, with the help of Children’s Health Defense, won a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2021, which determined that the FCC itself was a “spectrum allocation agency” and not a health agency. In addition, Virginia discusses some of the warning signs of dangerous radiation toxicity, like depression, headaches, and chronic nosebleeds. 



TAKEAWAYS


Crown Castle, with the massive funding from Bill Gates, constructed 5G towers across the country including children’s school playgrounds


We cannot trust that our health will not be compromised by technology


Virginia’s son became sick over a three-year period after working in a building situated closely to the 5G tower emitting deadly radiation


Many parents may rush to get their kids on antidepressants if they are depressed, when the culprit may actually be EMF emissions 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Trifield Meter: https://www.trifield.com/

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3BFLw0J 

Environmental Health Groups Win Lawsuit Video: https://bit.ly/44TPVue 

An Electronic Silent Spring: https://bit.ly/3BldkqH 


🔗 CONNECT WITH VIRGINIA FARVER

Email: [email protected]


🔗 CONNECT WITH ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST

Website: https://ehtrust.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
healthcancerdepressionlawsuitlossrichheadaches5g radiationtina griffincounter culture mom showvirginia farversan diego state universityfederal communications commission
