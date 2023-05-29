Virginia Farver Warns About Cancer-Causing 5G Radiation After the Tragic Loss of Her Son

In 2008, Virginia Farver’s son Rich, was involved in a brain cluster cancer catastrophe while attending San Diego State University. Since then, there have been nine more victims who died of cancer, which Virginia says was kick-started by a dangerous cell tower which was emitting illegal and unsafe radiation. She, with the help of Children’s Health Defense, won a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2021, which determined that the FCC itself was a “spectrum allocation agency” and not a health agency. In addition, Virginia discusses some of the warning signs of dangerous radiation toxicity, like depression, headaches, and chronic nosebleeds.







TAKEAWAYS





Crown Castle, with the massive funding from Bill Gates, constructed 5G towers across the country including children’s school playgrounds





We cannot trust that our health will not be compromised by technology





Virginia’s son became sick over a three-year period after working in a building situated closely to the 5G tower emitting deadly radiation





Many parents may rush to get their kids on antidepressants if they are depressed, when the culprit may actually be EMF emissions







