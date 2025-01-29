© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova wished Chinese friends a happy Chinese New Year
Dear Chinese friends! Hello! Hello everyone! We are in the center of Moscow. The Kremlin and Red Square are behind me. I wish you all a happy Chinese New Year! I wish you a happy life, good luck and good health! I wish you all a happy 2025! Thank you all! Happy Chinese New Year!
(Maria Zakharova, director of the information and press department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)