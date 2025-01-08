BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ex Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs pitcher Brian Matusz dies suddenly at 37 as tributes pour in to MLB star RE-UPLOAD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
210 views • 6 months ago

FORMER Chicago Cubs star Brian Matusz has died at the age of 37.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the world of baseball for the late MLB pitcher.

Matusz, from Colorado, died on Tuesday morning, and his cause of death currently remains unknown.

He was best known for playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

He joined the Orioles in 2008 and played for the team for seven years.

Matusz pitched in 279 games for the Baltimore side.

During his time in Baltimore, he pitched for two of the Orioles post-season teams in 2012 and 2014.

Then, he signed for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Matusz's career saw him enjoy spells in the Mexican baseball league and played for the Long Island Ducks.

Source https://www.the-sun.com/sport/13244567/brian-matusz-dies-mlb-chicago-cubs/


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mlbdied suddenlybrian matusz
