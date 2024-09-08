BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALL VACCINES PRIME ILLNESS BY INJECTING FOREIGN PROTEINS
What is happening
201 views • 8 months ago

INDUCING ANAPHYLAXIS OVER THE LIFESPAN: Analyst Sasha Latypova, in collaboration with Katherine Watt, found that the crimes are in the vaccine additives! The entire vaccine operation is about injecting FOREIGN PROTEINS IN THE FORM OF FOOD PROTEINS, this is how the peanut allergy explosion happened. This is a multi-prong attack, if you ever needed proof to discourage people from continuing with vaccines, this is it.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


GUEST: Sasha Latypova: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-second-shot-or-what-do-vaccinators

Katherine Watt: bailiwicknews.substack.com/


PLEASE NOTE NEW ADDRESS FOR DR. JANE’S STUDIO/MAIL/COFFEE CUPS/ DONATIONS:

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy, #1443

Palm City, FL 34990


IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby

