ALL VACCINES PRIME ILLNESS BY INJECTING FOREIGN PROTEINS

INDUCING ANAPHYLAXIS OVER THE LIFESPAN: Analyst Sasha Latypova, in collaboration with Katherine Watt, found that the crimes are in the vaccine additives! The entire vaccine operation is about injecting FOREIGN PROTEINS IN THE FORM OF FOOD PROTEINS, this is how the peanut allergy explosion happened. This is a multi-prong attack, if you ever needed proof to discourage people from continuing with vaccines, this is it.





