NEW DATA REVEALS TSUNAMI OF COVID-19 VACCINE DEATHS

Systems Engineer & Analyst, John Beaudoin, Sr., delves into his recent testimony before the New Hampshire Senate where he shared the extensive data he has gathered from death certificates, revealing a concerning surge in blood and circulatory-related deaths aligning with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Beaudoin and Del discuss how through cross referencing of data sets, Beaudoin was able to match death certificates to VAERS reports from those who died after a COVID-19 vaccine. Hear some of the heartbreaking instances of young patients whose deaths are directly linked to the vaccine, exposing a disturbing trend of fraudulent coding on death certificates to conceal the true impact of vaccine-related fatalities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.