FBI Whistleblower Leaks Details of Dinesh D'Souza's Unreleased Film 'Police State'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyle Seraphin of http://kyleseraphin.com/
joins hots Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to discuss details of the upcoming Dinesh D'Souza film 'Police State.'
--------------
Hamas Leader Calls For Global Muslim Uprising In 'Day Of Rage' On Friday, Report Says
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hamas-leader-calls-global-muslim-uprising-day-rage-friday-report-says