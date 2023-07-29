DTR S6 EP 560: Giants and Pygmies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From birth, we are raised that giants and pygmies are fictional characters only found in J.R. Tolkien novels. Today, we have dozens and dozens of articles and books that have be unearthed to prove that they did exist and were found then stolen by those who wish to censor history. In this episode, we examine the fundamental proofs of these claims. Enjoy.