The Russian National Guard destroyed a downed HIMARS missile in the Kursk region.

According to the agency, a fragment of the missile was found five kilometers from the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. It was loaded with 180 unexploded submunitions. The warhead of the missile embedded itself in the ground.

The cluster munition was destroyed on-site with safety precautions.

The special forces unit "Akhmat" eliminated several Polish and German mercenaries in the Kursk region, TASS reported, citing the squad commander with the call sign Kashtan.

According to SHOT, citing and MoD source, the first Ukrainian F-16 may have been destroyed during a strike on the Starokonstantinov airfield in Khmelnytsky region.

Russian military forces are currently conducting objective monitoring to confirm the results of the strike.



Yesterday, Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the Starokonstantinov airfield in Khmelnytsky region, where the Western-supplied aircraft were stationed.

Immediately after the strike, the aircraft took to the air and circled the area for two to three hours. As soon as they returned to Starokonstantinov, the Russian military launched another strike, which may have destroyed the F-16.



"The information is still being verified, and a few more details need to be clarified before any official statements," a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense told SHOT.

Ukraine's public debt rose to $155.36 billion



Ukraine's public debt increased by $3.2 billion in three months to $155.36 billion. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.



As of the end of July, the state and guaranteed external debt reached $112.92 billion, which is 72.69% of the total amount. Earlier, the financial department reported that expenditures from the budget of Ukraine for military needs since the beginning of the year amounted to more than $24 billion, while only in July $3.9 billion was used from the budget.



In Ukraine, a budget deficit of $43.9 billion is planned for 2024. Most of the authorities expect to be covered by assistance from Western partners. Kiev stated that the country's budget needs $3 billion in revenues from partners every month. According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to the results of 2023, the country's public debt reached 80% of GDP.



In mid-July, the Ukrainian government approved a bill on amendments to the state budget for 2024, which provides for the allocation of an additional 495.3 billion hryvnias (about $11.9 billion) for defense needs.

Kursk Direction: Situation in Korenevo and Sudzha Districts

What is known as of 1:00 pm on August 28, 2024

In Kursk Region, a decrease in the intensity of attacks by the enemy, who has focused efforts on holding occupied territories and engineering the fortification of positions, is observed.

▪️In Glushkovo District, the situation did not change overnight. The AFU are not abandoning attempts to advance west of Apanasovka, but all attacks have been repelled by Russian troops so far.

▪️In Korenevo District, the enemy tried to attack Komarovo with a group of two armored vehicles, which came under the strike of Russian FPV drones.

Northeast, "Upyr" kamikaze drones destroyed (https://t.me/diomeddog/3174) several more pieces of Ukrainian equipment hidden by the enemy in forest belts.

In the area of Matveyevka and Olhovka, fighting continues with varying success. East of Kremyanoye, the crew of an FPV drone "VT-40" destroyed (https://t.me/lost_armour/3296) an AFU tank that had moved to a firing position.

▪️In Sudzha District, the active work of the Russian Armed Forces to reduce the combat potential of the AFU also continues. In Russkoye Porechnoye, a drone destroyed (https://t.me/AptiAlaudinovAKHMAT/5483) an AFU "Kazak" APC, and in the occupied Zaoleshchanka, the Russian Aerospace Forces aviation destroyed a parking lot of Ukrainian formations' equipment.

Despite contradictory information about the status of Spalnoye, reports from the scene indicate that the settlement is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, with fighting continuing west of the village.

▪️Last night, enemy aviation struck the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the border town of Tetkinо. In addition, in the vicinity of the Kursk NPP, unexploded HIMARS rockets were found on the ground, some of which were shot down by on-duty air defense systems.

@Rybar

And: ⚡️Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants have lost more than 40% of their generation since February 2022; there is not a single undamaged hydroelectric power plant left in the country, Ukrhydroenergo said.