Before the SMO - She knows firsthand what Secret Prisons of the Security Service of Ukraine are - SBU bullied her son, then Broke into Her Home - 14 SBU with Machine Guns
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
76 views • 03/07/2024

’They [SBU] had taken my son as leverage against me. He was very brutally beaten,’ says a resident of Donbass Larisa Gurina. She knows firsthand what secret prisons of the Security Service of Ukraine are. 

Long before the Special Military Operation began, this woman was accused of treason for distributing humanitarian aid to the starving residents of Donbass. At first they bullied her son, and then 14 people with machine guns broke into her home. According to the testimonies on social networks, it is known that people were tortured and even killed by Ukrainian military for communicating by phone with relatives in Russia, or if you subscribed to the Russian news media.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
