BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OFF1K - Amiga Music - Jogeir Liljedahl Compilation #01 | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 02/21/2023

Original description from OFF1K:


6 great music tracks from one of the best music makers on the Amiga in my opinion, his music is smooth and uses excellent quality samples considering the limitations. I'm pretty sure all these tunes come from various demos. Personal favs from this lot are Physical Presence, Nearly There and Guitar Slinger.


The Amiga is a series of computers released by Commodore from 1985 to 1993, all Amigas used the same sound chip, an 8bit, 4channel, upto 28khz PCM called "Paula".


Winuae sound settings used:

Channel mode: Stereo

Stereo separation: 30%

Interpolation: Sinc

Frequency: 44100

Audio filter: A1200


TRACKLIST

01 - [00:00] Physical Presence

02 - [05:36] Nearly There

03 - [12:09] Oro Incenso

04 - [18:24] Nes-Tea Peach

05 - [24:56] Guitar Slinger

06 - [29:49] Signia


Programs used: Winuae 2.0.0 with Protracker 3.61 installed, Camtasia 7


Converted to 432hz by PSECmedia.


Hashtags: #protracker #modmusic #amiga #demoscene #bbs

Metatags Space Separated: protracker modmusic amiga demoscene bbs

Metatags Comma Separated: protracker, modmusic, amiga, demoscene, bbs



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eclMFa0mD1c

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2RHqgJM40lKq/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/OFF1K---Amiga-Music---Jogeir-Liljedahl-Compilation--01---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2a9gqq-off1k-amiga-music-jogeir-liljedahl-compilation-01-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/J804Sgi

On Brighteon:

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/M1lFcC2BozFQb9j

On Bastyon / Pocketnet:

On RoxyCast:



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
amigademoscenebbsprotrackermodmusic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy