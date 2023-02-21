© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original description from OFF1K:
6 great music tracks from one of the best music makers on the Amiga in my opinion, his music is smooth and uses excellent quality samples considering the limitations. I'm pretty sure all these tunes come from various demos. Personal favs from this lot are Physical Presence, Nearly There and Guitar Slinger.
The Amiga is a series of computers released by Commodore from 1985 to 1993, all Amigas used the same sound chip, an 8bit, 4channel, upto 28khz PCM called "Paula".
Winuae sound settings used:
Channel mode: Stereo
Stereo separation: 30%
Interpolation: Sinc
Frequency: 44100
Audio filter: A1200
TRACKLIST
01 - [00:00] Physical Presence
02 - [05:36] Nearly There
03 - [12:09] Oro Incenso
04 - [18:24] Nes-Tea Peach
05 - [24:56] Guitar Slinger
06 - [29:49] Signia
Programs used: Winuae 2.0.0 with Protracker 3.61 installed, Camtasia 7
Converted to 432hz by PSECmedia.
Hashtags: #protracker #modmusic #amiga #demoscene #bbs
Metatags Space Separated: protracker modmusic amiga demoscene bbs
Metatags Comma Separated: protracker, modmusic, amiga, demoscene, bbs
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eclMFa0mD1c
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2RHqgJM40lKq/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/OFF1K---Amiga-Music---Jogeir-Liljedahl-Compilation--01---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2a9gqq-off1k-amiga-music-jogeir-liljedahl-compilation-01-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/J804Sgi
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/M1lFcC2BozFQb9j
On Bastyon / Pocketnet:
On RoxyCast:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#