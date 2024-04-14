Iran Attacks Israel, O.J. Biden Easter, Fly Me To The Moon, Faul, Lahania, Squatters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: A new movie trailer about faking the moon landing and China planning a trip the the moon, We have Razorfist with a rant about Joe Biden's Easter, A bearded lady wanting to enter a restroom with a young girl plus much much more!