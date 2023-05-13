BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Citizen Journalist whistleblower: Maricopa Cty Election Director explains how to VOTE MULTIPLE TIMES
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
36 views • 05/13/2023

HUGE: O’Keefe Media Group – Citizen Journalist Says Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela Told Her How to Abuse ERIC Voter Registration System to VOTE MULTIPLE TIMESCitizen Journalist Describes Experience with Maricopa Election Official Who Reportedly Advised Her on Voting Twice

A citizen journalist with O’Keefe Media Group(OMG) has come forward after having an exchange with Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela at the secret invite-only “Summit on American Democracy” from May 8-9.


Valenzuela reportedly told the woman exactly how she could abuse the ERIC voter registration system to fraudulently vote multiple times in different states.


This event in Washington, DC, was hosted by partisan hack David Becker and his Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) organization. David Becker is also the far-left operative who founded the ERIC system used in over 30 states, including Arizona, with 35m voter records.


As The Gateway Pundit reported, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates ran away from conservative journalist Laura Loomer’s questions about his election corruption and participation in this far-left election conference on Monday.


Originally funded by the Soros Open Society, it is now responsible for cleaning the voter rolls in a majority of states, plus D.C. A top election official from each member State is appointed a seat on the ERIC Board or as an Officer, all unpaid positions.


Additionally, ERIC does NOT want to know who is voting illegally. Their rules explain that “Under no circumstances shall the members transmit any record indicating an individual is a non-citizen of the U.S.,” as stated in Exhibit A, 2b. If ERIC hears no evil, then they see no evil.


This is the first time an elections official has admitted that the system can be abused and illegal voters can go undetected.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/huge-okeefe-media-group-citizen-journalist-says-maricopa-county-election-director-rey-valenzuela-told-her-how-to-abuse-eric-voter-registration-system-to-vote-multiple-times-video/

Keywords
omgwhistleblowerjames okeefeelection fraudmaricopa countyokeefe media group
