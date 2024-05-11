© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson):
-"I was vilified, ridiculed, and censored for telling the truth about COVID. The COVID Cartel can no longer hide vaccine injuries, so they’re slowly starting to admit the obvious. Thousands of people take to the streets of Poland to protest against the EU climate agenda."