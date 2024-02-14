Zionist-Israel hiding behind Christianity....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most Christians were duped into supporting the Zionist state of Israel.
The Zionists twisted scripture to support the lie that `the zionist
state of israel is god`s chosen people. But the Bible says in 1 Peter
2:10 that believers in Jesus are now the People of God, `Which in time
past were not a people, but are now the people of God:`
We were all deceived, but now we can choose to accept we were deceived and call out the Zionist-State of Israel which goes against God and the Saviour Jesus Christ. The Zionists are slaughtering thousands of people, yet Christians don`t speak out. Now is the time to speak out against this destruction.