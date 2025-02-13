BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Population Control: How Corporate Owners are Killing Us by Jim Marrs
Jim Marrs' book "Population Control: How Corporate Owners are Killing Us" explores the shadowy global conspiracy to reduce the global population, possibly to as low as 500 million people worldwide. This reflects a broader narrative of population control policies and controversial depopulation ideas championed by influential world leaders and organiations. Critics warn that overpopulation is not the true issue but rather resource distribution and population density. The ongoing debate over population control policies highlights significant ethical concerns, particularly in light of the history of many nations with eugenics policies and forced sterilization programs that disproportionately affected marginalized communities.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

