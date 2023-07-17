© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia? | Flashback with Palki Sharma Western leaders have called the Ukraine war - the first major European conflict since World War II. But two decades before Russia's invasion, another European country's sovereignty was violated and its cities were bombed. It was a ruthless war unleashed by the US-led NATO alliance. Catch the story of NATO's dark chapter on Flashback with Palki Sharma. --- Yugoslavia | Yugoslavia War | World War 2 | Europe | Russia Ukraine War | NATO | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News
