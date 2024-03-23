My Run (3-23-2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just practicing video editing for my running videos, that I have decided to do. If anyone has any suggestions on how to make these videos better, please let me know. Thank you so much.
This is just a run to test out some orthotics for Tendonitis. I was only going to do 15-2 miles, but felt pretty good at the 2 mile mark, so I kept going to 3.2 miles and stopped. I had very minimal pain in my shin and no pain in my hips nor lower back. Praise God!